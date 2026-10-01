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Book documenting Punjab’s democratic history released

A new book on Punjab's democratic history, authored by Jatinder Pannu, was launched at a literary event, highlighting key contributors and errors in official records.

Updated on: Oct 1, 2026, 22:51:17 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A comprehensive research book documenting Punjab’s democratic history was released at a literary event organised by the Progressive Writers Association, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the Punjabi Sahit Akademi. The book — Punjab De Loktantri Itihas Da Sankhep Saar, authored by senior journalist and researcher Jatinder Pannu, was formally released by internationally renowned economist and Padma Bhushan awardee SS Johal, who presided over the function.

Jatinder Pannu (second from left) and others after the book launch ceremony in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)
Jatinder Pannu (second from left) and others after the book launch ceremony in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

Prof Gurbhajan Singh Gill, former president of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi, said the work was more than a voluminous publication and served as a valuable reference document on personalities who had contributed to Punjab’s democratic system in different fields. He said the book could provide a foundation for further research by sociologists, planners and political scientists.

Johal said Pannu had presented a concise account of events and personalities and that a detailed treatment would have made the book considerably larger. He said the publication contained useful information for the public as well as government officials.

Pannu said he wrote the book because Punjabis were gradually forgetting their democratic history. He also highlighted errors and gaps in official records, saying historical entries were often repeated without verification.

 
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