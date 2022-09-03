‘Booth jeeta, chunav jeeta’: BJP president Nadda’s mantra to grassroots party workers
BJP president Nadda addressed at least 652 panna pramukhs or grassroots party workers of Ballana mandal of the rural Ambala at a banquet hall on Hisar Road
: National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda here on Friday addressed grassroots workers and gave them the mantra to win elections by focusing on the booth level and connecting with the masses.
Nadda, who is on a two-day tour of Haryana, arrived here in the morning. He was welcomed by home minister Anil Vij, national general secretary Vinod Tawde, state president O P Dhankar and other party leaders.
Nadda addressed at least 652 panna pramukhs of Ballana mandal of the rural Ambala at a banquet hall on Hisar Road.
He spoke for nearly 50 minutes before leaving for a party rally in Kaithal.
“His address focused on how the pannah pramukhs can be instrumental in winning elections at the booth-level on the lines of ‘Booth jeeta, chunav jeeta’. He told the audience how they can take the government schemes to 60 votes assigned to them, participate in their personal occasions and induct those interested in politics into the party fold,” party’s district president Rajesh Bataura said.
Bataura said the national president was presented a booklet on the organisational structure and works by the mandal workers. ENDS
