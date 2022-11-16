Bouncer murder case: Bambiha gang shooter brought to Chandigarh on production warrant

Neeraj Chaska, a Davinder Bambiha gang member, who had allegedly shot down bouncer-cum-financer Surjit Singh in March 2020 was brought to Chandigarh on production warrant and sent to five-day police custody.

This is the second arrest in the case. Police had already arrested a former journalist, Sanjiv Mahajan, in this case in May 2021.

As per the police, Neeraj along with another accomplice had shot Surjit Singh, 39, in Sector 38 West, on March 16, 2020. Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility for the murder, terming it as a revenge for the murder of bouncer Amit Sharma at Saketri.

As per the police, Surjit was considered sympathiser of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He was into business of supplying bouncers in the Tricity.

Neeraj is one of the shooters of the gang

Arrested gangster Neeraj alias Chaska, a resident of Jaito in Faridkot, is a main shooter of Bambiha gang. The gang is controlled by foreign-based wanted gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patial. Patial had taken over the Bambiha gang, after gangster Davinder Bambiha was neutralised by the Punjab Police in September 2016.

Neeraj had been absconding since 2019. He was arrested in September this year by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, in coordination with central agencies from Samba district in Jammu.

Neeraj was also involved in the murder of Gurlal Brar, former state president of Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), who was gunned down outside the Playboy Nightclub at City Emporium Mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1, in October 2020.