Boxing Senior National Championship: Chandigarh men’s team named

All gold medallists of the senior state boxing championship were selected to for the Chandigarh men’s team of the Boxing Senior National Championship
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The Chandigarh men’s team left for the Senior National Boxing Championship on Sunday, which will be held at Bellary, Karnataka, from September 15 to 22 (REUTERS)

The Chandigarh men’s team left for the senior (Elite) National Boxing Championship on Sunday, which will be held at Bellary, Karnataka, from September 15 to 22. The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) named the Chandigarh team on Sunday. All gold medallists of the men’s senior state boxing championship, which was held at Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh, recently were selected to represent Chandigarh in the fifth men’s boxing senior national championship.

Team: Kuldeep Kumar (46-48kg), Harshdeep (48-51 kg), Vishal Sheokand (51-54 kg), Rahul (54-57 kg), Vishal Sharma (57-60 kg), Rohit Kumar (60-63.5 kg), Aman (63.5-67 kg), Sachin (67-71 kg), Aditya (71-75 kg), Harpreet (75-80 kg), Younam Kamboj (80-86 kg), Preetam (86-92 kg), Sagar (+92 kg), coach Om Prakash Verma, manager-cum-coach: Virender Rana.

