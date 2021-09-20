Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sukhjinder Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra to be deputy CMs of Punjab: Bansal

On Sunday, Channi was unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next chief minister
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Punjab Congress leaders Brahm Mohindra and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be deputies to Charanjit Singh Channi, who will be sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT file photos)

Punjab Congress leaders Brahm Mohindra and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will be the two deputies to Charanjit Singh Channi, who takes oath as the first Dalit chief minister of the state in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Chandigarh on Monday.

Outgoing chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who submitted his resignation to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday following months of differences with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, is unlikely to attend Channi’s swearing-in ceremony.

Announcing the party’s decision to appoint Mohindra and Randhawa as deputy chief ministers, Pawan Kumar Bansal, a senior Congress leader and former member of Parliament from Chandigarh, tweeted: “Heartiest congratulations to Charanjit Singh Channi for elevation as Punjab CM and Brahm Mohindra and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as Dy CMs. Best wishes for their grand success in the service of Punjab under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”

On Sunday, Channi was unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next chief minister.

After the announcement of the new chief minister, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said that there will also be two deputy chief ministers in the state. “One deputy chief minister will be from the Jat Sikh community and the other will be from the Hindu community,” he said.

