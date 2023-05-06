Youth attacked for trying to save man from assault in Panchkula’s Amravati Enclave

A 28-year-old youth was attacked with rods and stones after he tried to save a man who was being beaten up by a group in Amravati Enclave on Thursday night.

The victim, Aman Grover of Amravati Enclave, told the police that he had stepped out to buy food from an eatery and had taken his dogs along.

On the way, he saw a group of youths assaulting a man. When he intervened to save the man, the attackers turned on him and started manhandling him. One of them smashed a beer bottle on the road to attack him, while the others took out sticks from their Toyota Innova.

To save himself, he ran back to his car, but the accused vandalised his car with stones and sticks. The accused then dragged him out of the car and thrashed him. As onlookers gathered, they fled in the Innova after threatening to kill him.

Police have registered a case for assault and criminal intimidation at the Pinjore police station. No arrests have been made so far.

