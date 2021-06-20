Brazen disregard for Covid protocols witnessed across protest sites in Ludhiana

Abandoning caution amid warnings of an impending third wave of coronavirus infections, political parties are mustering large gatherings to stage protests in different parts of the city. Party workers could be seen flouting all pandemic protocols with impunity.

On Saturday alone, disregarding the ban on political gatherings, around 200-300 people gathered for protests called by the Aam Aadmi Party and Youth Akali Dal over different issues. Similarly, a large number of BJP workers had gathered outside the four MC zonal offices to protest against the water-sewer tariff on Thursday. Participants were seen huddling together without masks just four days after Covid relaxations were announced across the state.

The district administration and police department were silent bystanders. As per reports, All India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Dr Randeep Guleria has said that a third wave of Covid infections is “inevitable” in India and is likely hit the country within the next six to eight weeks. Social activist Amandeep Singh Bains said strict action should be taken against politicians as their activities are likely to increase the state’s Covid count. “It seems the political parties have failed to learn anything from the deadly second wave of the pandemic. Politicians should not put residents’ lives at stake for their vested political interests,” said Bains.

Meanwhile, leaders said limited gatherings had been arranged in light of the pandemic. YAD president, Parambans Singh Bunty Romana said, “We would have gathered a larger number of protesters if not for the pandemic.”

AAP’s state joint secretary Aman Mohie said, “Raising our voice against the wrongdoings of the government is important and our protest was organised against the multi-crore post-matric scam, due to which the future of around two lakh students is at stake. A limited gathering was arranged with social distancing and the use of face masks.” Meanwhile, commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said, “It is the responsibility of every citizen, more so of political leaders, to observe Covid appropriate behaviour. Police will take appropriate action.”

YAD’s protest causes traffic snarls

Heavy traffic jams were witnessed at Jagraon Bridge for around an hour as the traffic moved at snail’s pace after the YAD staged a protest against the state government. Despite deployment of police force, the leaders and workers parked their vehicles along the bridge, creating bottlenecks.