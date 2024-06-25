 Breach in canal hits paddy crop in Patti - Hindustan Times
Breach in canal hits paddy crop in Patti

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Jun 26, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The affected farmers said the embankment of the canal has turned weak owing to the lack of timely maintenance by the department concerned. Water reached the fields after it suffered a breach. Paddy on hundreds of the acres of land was damaged in Patti sub-division on Tuesday after Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) suffered a breach in the early morning near Lohuka village.

The affected farmers staged a protest and blocked the Tarn Taran-Patti road. They raised slogans against the state government for not repairing the canal on time.

Breach in canal hits paddy crop in Patti
