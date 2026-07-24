Breach of privilege case: Para asked to appear before J&K assembly’s privilege panel

The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly’s panel on Privileges has called Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator, Waheed ur Rehman Para to appear before its nine member committee on Friday morning over a breach of privilege case, which Parra said he will not attend.

PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para. (File)

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Para, an MLA from South Kashmir’s Pulwama, has been accused of breach of privilege during November 2024 assembly session.

The assembly’s secretariat said the committee is scheduled to meet on Friday at 11am in the meeting hall of the J&K legislative assembly secretariat, Srinagar to discuss and examine the “breach of privilege” case against Para.

“Waheed Ur Rehman Para, is accordingly requested to kindly appear before the committee on the scheduled date, time and place,” said a communication by Shabir Ahmad Wani, under secretary.

“I am not going,” said Para, without going into the details.

The communication has not listed the issue for which Parra has been accused of breach of privilege.

However, Para was issued breach of privilege notice in November 2024 on a complaint by National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi who accused the MLA of making derogatory remarks during the Motion of Thanks to the lieutenant governor’s address.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides, justice Hasnain Masoodi, chairman of the committee, eight other members will be part of the committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides, justice Hasnain Masoodi, chairman of the committee, eight other members will be part of the committee. {{/usCountry}}

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The members include Peerzada Mohammad Syed, Bashir Ahmad Shah (Veeri), Showkat Hussain Ganie, Khurshied Ahmed, Zafar Ali Khatana, Vijay Kumar, Rajeev Kumar and Darshan Kumar. “The following members of the committee are, accordingly, requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the aforementioned meeting on the scheduled date, time and place,” it said.