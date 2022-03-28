Break silence on central service rules for UT staff, Khaira urges Punjab CM
Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to break his stoic silence over the alleged gross discriminatory decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government to unilaterally impose central rules on employees of Chandigarh.
Khaira asked Mann if he was supporting the BJP government on this move. “If no, please make your stand clear because this step will weaken our claim on Chandigarh,” he tweeted a day after Union home minister Amit Shah announced that the central service rules will be applicable to employees of the Union Territory administration. Shah made the announcement during his one-day visit to Chandigarh on Sunday, fulfilling a long-pending demand of employees’ unions.
The Congress leader, in another tweet, said that Punjab was a 60% stakeholder in Chandigarh and any unilateral decision, therefore, violated the law and Constitution. “You must reiterate your claim on Chandigarh as it was built for PB its our heritage (sic),” the Bholath MLA posted.
Khaira was elected to the Punjab assembly as the Aam Aadmi Party candidate in 2017, but then rebelled and rejoined the Congress last year. He is now a Congress MLA.
