Breast cancer detection awareness: Research bats for engagement of ASHA, anganwadi workers

A Centre-sponsored study on identifying screening barriers for assessment of breast cancer has advocated roping in Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and anganwadi workers in Punjab as a change maker by sensitising women about the simple technique of self-examination to save lives.

A team of experts led by the Bathinda-based Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) did sample surveys on about 1,600 patients and others and expressed concern as in 90.9% of cases, women in the Malwa belt are unaware of breast cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women with cervical cancer, and significance of self-screening in detecting unwanted growth of body cells.

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) instituted a project under the Impactful Policy Research in Social Science (IMPRESS) programme to target the population of the Malwa belt on the basis of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICRM) study on the high rate of breast cancer in the particular region of Punjab.

As per the MRSPTU study, Malwa has 1,360 per million per year breast cancer cases against the national average of 836 per million per year and timely diagnosis is the key to saving numerous lives.

Experts from different government-run cancer care institutes from Bathinda, Sangrur, Faridkot and Patiala were engaged for analysis to mitigate barriers to the detection of cancer.

Researchers observed that in 91% of sample study cases, women and their families were not familiar with the places with breast cancer screening facilities. Panelists say in several cases it was found that patients wasted a golden period to start a laid down line of treatment while trying quacks or alternative medication.

A panel of experts at the ICSSR approved the findings of the project on September 30.

Project director Prof Ashish Baldi from MRSPTU’s department of pharmaceutical sciences said the government should use the well-established chain of ASHA and anganwadi workers to break social taboos associated by imparting practical training in self-analysis to detect lumps in the breast.

“Breast cancer is one of the major public health problems in Punjab. The disease though on the rise among women, still does not perceive themselves as at risk. Poor awareness about the disease, its risk factors and the absence of population-based screening contribute to delayed diagnosis,” said Baldi.

According to Dr Pardeep Garg, a radiation oncologist from Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, the state has enough cancer treatment centres but it needs an organised drive to sensitise the public about the early detection of the disease.

Garg, also part of the project, said that a strategy should be formed so that breast cancer screening starts at 40 years. Mammography is the most effective way to confirm breast cancer but it should be done only on the recommendation of a doctor, he added.

“Cancer awareness campaigns should be a regular feature at the school level to break myths and taboos attached to the disease. Efforts are needed to make people talk about it and health workers at the grass-roots level should be trained to lead cancer detection drives. Women should also be sensitised that every lump in the breast is not malignant or cancerous,” said the expert.