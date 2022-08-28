Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Panjab University registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” After the union wrote to the varsity that JE Lovish has sought ₹35,000 from a helper for deputing him with the contractor, the university also formed a panel to look into the matter.
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer (JE), he was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry.
After the union wrote to the varsity that JE Lovish has sought ₹35,000 from a helper for deputing him with the contractor, the university also formed a panel to look into the matter.
“It is submitted that Lovish has sought ₹35,000 from Roshan Lal, helper, for deputing him with the contractor. He has paid ₹20,000 cash to the JE. Now, the JE is pressing him for the payment of the balance amount and has harassed him and his family,” the union wrote to PU’s executive engineer recently.
The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Chandigarh tricity area records 80 fresh Covid infections
The tricity on Saturday recorded 80 fresh infections of Covid-19, a significant dip from 125 cases a day before. Chandigarh alone reported 36 cases against 55 on Friday. In Mohali, the cases dipped from 28 to 23 whereas in Panchkula, it went from 42 to 21. In a respite, no Covid-related fatality was reported on Saturday after deaths for four consecutive days. Tricity's active caseload dropped further to 758.
