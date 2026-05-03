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Bridge collapse: 2 more bodies recovered; CM orders probe

Four labourers, including a mason, were fear trapped after an old bridge, adjoining an under construction bridge, collapsed on Friday evening

Published on: May 03, 2026 03:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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Two more bodies were pulled from the debris after an old bridge collapsed in Ban Talab area on Friday evening, taking the toll to three, officials said on Saturday.

A view of the bridge collapse site in the Bantalab Thathar area, in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

Confirming the development, additional district development commissioner (ADDC) Jammu, Sher Singh, said, “Three workers died while one was rescued alive. The rescue operation concluded around 1 am and the rescued mason is undergoing treatment at a hospital. He is stable,” he said.

Four labourers, including a mason, were fear trapped after an old bridge, adjoining an under construction bridge, collapsed on Friday evening. The mason was rescued, and a labourer’s body was retrieved on Friday evening.  

The bodies were recovered during the 12-hour search operation, which continued through the night under floodlights, the officials said. “The rescue operation continued through the night with the help of bulldozers but we could not rescue three labourers, whose bodies were found under the rubble,” said a police officer.

CM orders probe

Meanwhile, chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah directed authorities to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, said an official spokesperson.

“Chief minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of three workers in the bridge collapse at Ban Talab, Jammu. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. The CM has directed a thorough inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause and fix responsibility, while also wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” said an official statement issued here.

With PTI inputs

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bridge collapse: 2 more bodies recovered; CM orders probe
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