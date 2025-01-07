Brig Chauhan assumes charge as Chandigarh NCC Group commander

Brigadier VS Chauhan has assumed charge as the Group Commander of Chandigarh NCC Group, succeeding Brigadier Harpreet Singh, who retired on December 31, 2024. Brigadier VS Chauhan (right) succeeds Brigadier Harpreet Singh (left), who retired on December 31, 2024. (HT)

Brig Chauhan was commissioned into the 5th Battalion (Special Forces), the Parachute Regiment, and was awarded the Sword of Honour from Indian Military Academy on commissioning. He is an awardee of the Yudh Seva Medal for his contribution to anti-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Brig Chauhan brings extensive experience, having commanded 10 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Doda district and a brigade along the Line of Control in high-altitude area.

He has also served as director, threat assessment & strategic operations, in CBRN Section at Army headquarters, and served as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to two Presidents of India — Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma and KR Narayanan. He is also a distinguished alumnus of the US army’s John F Kennedy Special Warfare Centre.

Brig Chauhan will now spearhead the Chandigarh NCC Group, comprising four units, including Air Squadron and Naval Unit. This group trains over 5,000 cadets from 54 colleges and schools.

Brig Chauhan’s prior experience as NCC Group Commander in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, will greatly benefit his new role.

After taking over, Chauhan held a formal meeting with Chandigarh adviser Rajiv Verma to discuss NCC-related issues and synchronise their efforts for enhanced collaboration.

Serving as the youth wing of the Indian Armed Forces, NCC operates from its headquarters in New Delhi. Open to school and college students voluntarily, the NCC functions as a Tri-Services Organisation, encompassing the army, navy and air force. Cadets undergo fundamental military training, including small arms handling and drill exercises, with no liability for active military service once they complete their course.