Broken roads: Mohali mayor writes letter to Chandigarh mayor, MC chief
The letter stated that repair and construction work of roads in Mohali is in full swing, and the Chandigarh administration and the municipal corporation also need to pay attention to the poor condition of the roads on the border of the two cities. (HT Photo)
Broken roads: Mohali mayor writes letter to Chandigarh mayor, MC chief

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu wrote that the condition of the roads, connecting the two cities, was being improved in Mohali, but their state on the Chandigarh side had deteriorated
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:04 AM IST

Seeking their attention towards the broken roads on the border of the two cities, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu has written a letter to the Chandigarh mayor and municipal commissioner.

Sidhu wrote that the condition of the roads, connecting the two cities, was being improved in Mohali, but their state on the Chandigarh side had deteriorated. He stated that this was detrimental to the image of both Mohali and Chandigarh.

“The repair and construction work of roads in Mohali is in full swing, and the Chandigarh administration and the municipal corporation also need to pay attention to the poor condition of the roads,” the letter said.

