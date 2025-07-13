Brothers nabbed for running betting, tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

The special cell of Ludhiana Police arrested two brothers for allegedly running a cricket betting racket and creating bogus firms to evade taxes. The accused, identified as Anmol Narang and Sarthi Narang, residents of Ramnagar in the Civil Lines area, were arrested on Friday following a tip-off. The brothers were previously arrested in connection with a hawala case, pointing to a repeated involvement in economic crimes. (HT Photo)

According to inspector Navdeep Singh, who is heading the investigation, the duo was operating an online betting network targeting ongoing cricket matches. In addition, they allegedly used forged documents to register fake companies and avoid Goods and Services Tax (GST) liabilities.

Twelve mobile phones and two laptops were recovered during the raid, believed to be tools used to manage both the betting operations and the fake firm setups. Police suspect the network may have deeper financial links.

Inspector Singh added that this is not the first time the Narang brothers have come under scrutiny. They were previously arrested in connection with a hawala case, pointing to a repeated involvement in economic crimes.

Both are currently being interrogated, and police say further arrests could be made as digital and financial records are being analyzed. The investigation is ongoing.