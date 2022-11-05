Brothers supplying arms to gangsters in Punjab arrested by Mohali police

Police busted an illegal arms and ammunition manufacturing unit with the arrest of two from near the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border. Police teams have recovered 20 illegal weapons from the duo’s possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Anil Raju Pawra, 29, and Anvir Jam Singh Pawra, 24, both residents of Umrati village, Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Mohali police officials said the duo would often supply weapons to gangsters in the state.

While addressing the media persons, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said the unit has been busted by the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA), Mohali.

“The team has recovered 20 pistols and 20 live cartridges from the possession of the two, who are brothers and were operating the arms manufacturing unit on their own,” he added.

Mohali police had earlier arrested an aide of gangsters Dilpreet Singh and Jaspal Singh with a cache of arms and ammunition from Mohali. The gangsters’ aide was identified as Paramjit Singh, 38, of Bijo, Mahalpur, district Hoshiarpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SSP said, during preliminary questioning, police learnt that Paramjit was collecting arms and ammunition to carry out a revenge attack on rival gangs.

The CIA team, under the supervision of superintendent of police (SP) Amandeep Singh Brar and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh, a police team headed by CIA inspector Shiv Kumar raided the arms manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh, the information about which was revealed during the investigation, and arrested the two brothers.

The SSP said the duo revealed they have been supplying pistols to gangsters in Punjab, adding that they used to charge anything between ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per weapon from the gangsters and even manufactured sophisticated weapons like automatic pistols on order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo has a history of supplying illegal weapons and have previously been booked under the Arms Act at various police stations of the district Bind Marana, Madhya Pradesh.