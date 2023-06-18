Chandigarh: Employment granted to BSc nursing students after protest

Following a protest by BSc nursing students at National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) in Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on May 24, the institute has ultimately agreed to grant employment opportunities to these students. Students received their appointment letters on Saturday.

As many as 95 BSc nursing students of the 2022 batch were denied employment after the completion of their course in September last year. The administration had also mailed job rejection letters to the students.

On May 20, the PGIMER released a speaking order that specifically addressed the recruitment regulations for the role of nursing officer stating that the only accepted method of recruitment is through direct recruitment.

Nursing students held a protest outside Kairon Block on May 24 seeking the revocation of speaking orders. They also demanded for appointment letters to be issued to the students from the 2022 batch.

On April 3, nursing students filed a case with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) which is scheduled for further consideration on July 6. However, the students are granted employment before the next hearing.

