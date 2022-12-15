BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 2.65kg heroin

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt on Thursday as it recovered 2.65 kg of heroin, which was air dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person has been also apprehended in this regard and a detailed search of the area is underway.

In a release, BSF claimed that troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of the Pakistani drone entering the Indian territory near Barike village. They also tried to intercept the drone by fire. The whole area was cordoned off, while police and concerned sister agencies were informed.