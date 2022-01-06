Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF lodges strong protest against Pak’s bid to push arms, ammo into Indian side
chandigarh news

BSF lodges strong protest against Pak’s bid to push arms, ammo into Indian side

The Indian delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, BSF, and Pakistan delegation was led by Brigadier Fahd, Sector Commander, Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector
BSF and Pak Rangers officials during a sector commander-level meeting in Suchetgarh area on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
BSF and Pak Rangers officials during a sector commander-level meeting in Suchetgarh area on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 04:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday lodged a strong protest with Pak Rangers against attempts to push arms, ammunition and narcotics besides drone activities on the 198km Indo-Pak International Border during a sector commander-level meeting in Suchetgarh area between the two border guarding forces.

The Indian delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, BSF, and Pakistan delegation was led by Brigadier Fahd, Sector Commander, Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

This was the first sector commander-level meeting in 2022. “During the meeting, commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various issues. The BSF delegation laid emphasis on the infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based rogue elements and recovery of arms and ammunition besides narcotics on the IB,” said BSF DIG SPS Sandhu.

“A very strong protest was also lodged by the BSF commander regarding all these nefarious attempts from across the border by Pakistani elements, especially the recent bid of smuggling arms, ammunition and narcotics which were seized by BSF in Ramgarh sector on Monday,” he added.

“BSF also strictly objected to the drone operations carried out by Pakistan. Other issues like construction work by Pak Rangers close to IB and intrusion by Pak elements were also discussed,” said the DIG.

Both the sides also stressed upon a better communication between the field commanders to resolve all operational matter to maintain peace and harmony at the IB.

“The meeting was held in a very positive, cordial and constructive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to conduct such meetings at regular intervals for better understanding,” said the DIG.

On Monday, arms, ammunition and narcotics were seized at Ramgarh along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, hours after a Pakistani intruder was shot dead in the adjoining Arnia area.

The seizure included three AK-47 rifles with five magazines, four pistols with seven magazines, 10 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition , seven rounds of 9 mm BALL and five packets of heroin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out