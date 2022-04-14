BSF man mowed down by goods train in Ludhiana

A 34-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) man died after being mowed down by a goods train near Kundan Puri railway lines in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Shinde Kishore Gangadhar of Nashik, Maharashtra, was posted at Khasa in Amritsar. The body was taken to the local civil hospital for autopsy.

Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh, investigating officer, said the incident took place around 12.30 pm, adding that Gangadhar could not spot the goods train coming towards him while crossing the railway lines and was mowed down.

“We have handed over the body to the BSF officials from Amritsar after conducting the post mortem. The family was informed”, ASI added.

GRP has initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC, while officials are also investigating the possibility of suicide. GRP officials have also questioned the driver of the train, who, according to the police, did not support the suicide theory.

Railway police are also investigating if the deceased was intoxicated at the time of the incident.