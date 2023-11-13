BSF nabs two smugglers, seizes contraband drugs in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police arrested two suspected smugglers and seized a packet of contraband, suspected to be heroin, weighing 540 grams in Punjab’s Amritsar district on the intervening nights of October 12th and 13th, an official said on Monday.

The China-made quadcopter drone recovered from the Bharopal village of Amritsar on Sunday. (Source: X/ @PunjabPoliceInd)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The contraband is suspected to have been airdropped by a drone from across the border. According to a press release issued by the BSF Punjab Frontier, “On the intervening night of October 12 and 13, BSF intercepted a suspected drone near Udhar Dhariwal village. As per the drill, BSF troops immediately reacted.” During the search, BSF troops recovered a packet of contraband, suspected to be heroin, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape with a metallic ring attached and 1 packet wrapped with black adhesive tape with an LED attached to it, from the farming field, the release stated. Further, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police Amritsar (R) was carried out in the surrounding area. During the search, the party nabbed two suspected smugglers along with one motorcycle from a house in Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar, the release state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drone seized from Bharopal village

On Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a China-made quadcopter drone in the Bharopal village of Amritsar. “During the search operation, conducted by Punjab Police and BSF at about 12:40 pm, a drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Bharopal village,” an official statement issued by BSF read. According to BSF, the recovered drone is a quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China). “Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police,” said BSF which is responsible for guarding the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border running along Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON