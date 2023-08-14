Day before I-Day, Pak intruder shot dead near international border in Pathankot

Border security force (BSF) personnel gunned down a Pakistan national who crossed the international border near Simbal Sakol village of Pathankot district of Punjab and tried to move further into the Indian territory illegally, in the wee hours of Monday.

Punjab is already on high alert in wake of Independence Day celebrations, and the police and BSF are keeping a close watch on any suspicious movement, including that of drones, along the border. (PTI)

The incident took place around 12:30am when troops deployed on the border noticed suspicious movement between the zero line and border fence in the Indian territory.

A BSF spokesperson said, “The troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistan intruder and challenged him. But instead of stopping, he continued moving ahead towards the border fencing. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, the BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence, neutralising him on the spot while the intruder was trying to negotiate the border fencing.”

This is the second such case on the Punjab border in the last four days. Earlier on August 11, a Pak intruder, who was trying to sneak into the Indian territory, was shot down by BSF personnel near Thehkalan village of Tarn Taran district.

