BSF recovers 7 kg heroin near Pakistan border in Tarn Taran

Border security force (BSF) personnel recovered 7 kg heroin from an agricultural field located along the India-Pakistan border in Wan village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division of Tarn Taran district.

BSF personnel recovered 7 kg heroin from an agricultural field near Pakistan border in Tarn Taran. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The heroin is suspected to be dropped by a drone that snuck into the country from across the border.

Sharing details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On March 25, 2023, around 6.10 am, vigilant on-duty Border Security Force troops observed suspicious packets lying in farming field on own side of border fencing near Wan village, Tarn Taran.”

The spokesperson said during a detailed search of the area, the BSF troops recovered seven packets suspected to contain around 7 kg of heroin.

The seizure comes a day after the BSF recovered five pistols, 10 magazines and 91 live rounds in the Gurdaspur sector. The consignment of arms and ammunition was dropped by a drone, which had managed to retreat after the BSF personnel opened fire at it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}