BSF reopens gates for farmers to access fields near zero line

After more than two weeks, the Border Security Force (BSF), on Monday, reopened gates at a few places in the border areas for the farmers to cultivate the fields situated between the zero line and fence. The gates at other places will be reopened on Tuesday, officials said. A farmer works on a field close to the India-Pakistan border fencing in Amritsar. (PTI File)

As per reports gates in the Khemkaran area were opened while those in Ajnala remained closed raising the hackles of the farmers.

Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, the BSF closed the gates on May 6 even as farmers had not finished post-harvest work in the fields.

The heightened security measures affected thousands of farmers with agricultural land situated in the sensitive zone between the border fence and the zero line—a unique challenge for Punjab’s border communities who cultivate approximately 45,000 acres across the 530-kilometre international boundary.

Following Operation Sindoor, India’s coordinated military retaliation on May 7, further escalated the tensions along the border, with Pakistan retaliating with drones, missiles and projectiles.

Although India and Pakistan agreed to stop military actions on May 10, uncertainty prevailed over the reopening of the gates.

Farmer Raghbir Singh Bhangala from Tarn Taran said, “We emailed a letter to the secretary home affairs, Punjab, Union minister Amit Shah and BSF IG urging them to open the gates or grant us compensation for kharif crop. Our livelihood depends on agriculture, and our land is situated beyond the fence.”

He added that on Sunday, a delegation of farmers met BSF senior officials at Khalra. “We were assured that gates will be opened on Monday. However, the BSF commandants said they would open only one gate under one border outpost (BOP). There are a total of nearly four gates under one BOP. This formula will not solve our purposes because a lot of agricultural work is pending. The farmers will again approach the commandants. We are also going to stage a protest at Amarkot tomorrow,” he added.

On Monday, Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also visited the Ajnala border and met the BSF officials, raising the concerns of the border farmers.

Dhaliwal announced that gates will be opened for farmers starting on Tuesday, and the cultivators will be able to access their fields as part of their daily routine.

“People are proud of our soldiers, and whenever needed in the future, the Punjab government and the farmers will always stand by them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Surjit Singh Bhoora, a border farmer and AAP leader, said, “The selective opening of gates will hamper the agricultural work. We need access as the next sowing season is upon us, and we need to get fields ready. Gates have been opened at some places along the border. We are going to stage a demonstration at Amarkot village near Khemkaran to press for our demand.”