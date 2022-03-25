BSF returns 4-year-old girl who had accidentally crossed border to Pakistan Rangers

A Pakistani toddler, who inadvertently entered into India, was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian ground on Wednesday night. In a release, the BSF revealed that a four-year-old girl was apprehended in a border area under the Abohar sector in Fazilka district. During initial questioning, it was found that she crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently but nothing objectionable was recovered from her. She was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday night.

Other short stories

Resolve parents’ issues in time-bound manner, DEOs told

Jalandhar Kapurthala deputy commissioner Deepti Uppal on Thursday asked district education officers (DEOs) to dispose of the issues raised by the parents of students in a time-bound manner so that a healthy environment can be developed in schools. Uppal presided over a meeting of the fee regulatory committee here at the district administrative complex with education department officials.

Punjab to have Bhagat Singh international skill varsity

Chandigarh International president of the World Punjabi Organisation and chairman, Sun Foundation, Vikramjit Sahney on Thursday announced the setting up of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Skill University in Punjab with support of the state government. It will impart various job-related skills like electrician, welder, fitter, air-conditioning and refrigeration mechanic, information technology, web designing, coding, graphic designing, solar panel technician, junior nurses and hospitality. The students will be provided jobs in Punjab, UAE, Canada, Europe, Japan and other countries.

