BSF seizes 4-kg heroin dropped by drone near India-Pakistan border

The troops of border security force (BSF) have recovered 4-kilograms heroin dropped by a drone which entered into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side near the Dhanoe village falling under the Ajnala sub-division.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when a humming sound of a flying object was heard by the personnel on duty. The BSF sources said the sentries on guard opened fire towards the drone, but it managed to retreat.

A BSF spokesperson said, “During searches, our troops recovered 4 packets (3 intact and 1 loose) of suspected narcotics substance from the farming field at village Dhanoe Khurd in Amritsar district.” He said the vigilant troops, once again foiled the nefarious attempt of anti - national elements to smuggle contrabands using drone.

Earlier on September 19, the BSF personnel had recovered three packets of heroin and a pistol along with its 8 rounds near the Dhanoe Khurd village. The contraband was smuggled from Pakistan side using a drone.

