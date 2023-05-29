BSF recovers 5.6-kg heroin dropped by 2 drones in Amritsar, 1 held

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have seized 5.6-kg heroin dropped by drones at two separate locations in the Amritsar Sector on Saturday night, while another drone was also shot down on Sunday evening, leading to recovery of more contraband drugs.

On Sunday night, the BSF troops shot down a drone in the Amritsar sector. (HT Photo)

BSF personnel arrested a person, who was trying to flee with heroin contraband dropped by a Pakistani drone in Dhanoe Khurd village, falling under the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district. This was informed by BSF, a day after recovery of a Pakistani drone in the same village. The drone was recovered on Saturday night, after it was shot down by the troops.

“At about 9:35pm, the troops deployed in depth area, heard buzzing sound of a suspected drone, in the area near Dhanoe Khurd village. They intercepted at the drone by firing,” said a BSF spokesperson.

He said, “During search of the area, troops recovered a drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice RTK 300), from the fields of the village.”

“Meanwhile, troops near Dhanoe Khurd village also saw three persons running towards the village, challenged them and caught hold of one of them along with a bag containing suspected narcotics consignment of three packets (gross weight- approximately 3.4-kgs). An iron hook and four luminous strips also found attached with the consignment,” the spokesperson added. Two more suspects had managed to flee, taking advantage of darkness.

The spokesperson said in another incident, a pack of suspected heroin (2.2-kg weight approximately) dropped by a Pakistani drone, was also recovered in the Amritsar Sector. “This seizure occurred at a separate location from the previous drone incident,” he added.

On Sunday night, the BSF troops shot down a drone in the Amritsar sector. The personnel have also recovered a contraband of drugs which was being carried by the drone. The BSF has not yet disclosed the weight of the recovered contraband.

