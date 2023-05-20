In Amritsar sector: BSF shoots down three Pak drones; recover 2.6kg heroin

AMRITSAR

The downing of three drones comes two days after a high-level coordination meeting between the BSF and Punjab Police officials to tackle the threat of drones . (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down three Pakistani drones along the International Border in the Amritsar sector in three different incidents on Friday night, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday.

The BSF also recovered 2.6 kg of heroin which was being carried by one of the three drones. One of the drones could not be recovered as it fell on the Pakistani side, the spokesperson said. CCTV footage showed people collecting this third drone from the Pakistan side, the spokesperson added.

The downing of three drones comes two days after a high-level coordination meeting between the BSF and Punjab Police officials to tackle the threat of drones being used for smuggling of arms, ammunition and drugs from across the border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divulging more details, the spokesperson said at 8.55pm on Friday, the troops heard a buzzing sound in the area near Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar and as per the drill, opened fire at the drone. During search of the area, they recovered a black-coloured drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK) in a partially damaged condition from a field in the village, he added.

“In another incident at 9.24pm, the troops spotted a flying object dropping a consignment in a field near Rattan Khurd village in Amritsar. The drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice RTK 300) was shot down and two packets containing suspected heroin were recovered. Four luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment for easy detection,” the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The gross weight of the recovered consignment of heroin is 2.6kg, the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON