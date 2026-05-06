BSF jawan’s death in NCB custody: Jammu Police register Zero FIR

: The Jammu Police have registered a Zero FIR regarding the alleged custodial death of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Jaswinder Singh following a demand from his family members. Singh reportedly died during an interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Amritsar, sources said on Tuesday.

He was arrested from Jammu and brought to Amritsar for investigation, during which he died. (HT File)

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A Zero FIR is a first information report that can be filed at any police station in India, regardless of where the crime occurred or its jurisdiction, and is assigned a “0” number until transferred. It enables immediate action for serious offenses.

Posted in Jammu and Kashmir, Jaswinder had been on leave when he was arrested in a drug case from his Jammu residence on March 3. He was subsequently taken to Amritsar for investigation. During interrogation, his health deteriorated and he died during treatment at a hospital on March 20. His family has been demanding action and registration of an FIR in the case for over a month.

He was arrested from Jammu and brought to Amritsar for investigation, during which he died. The postmortem report revealed 34 injuries on his body. Twenty-five injuries occurred in two to four days before death, while the remaining nine occurred in 18 to 24 hours, when he was in NCB custody.

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{{^usCountry}} The Punjab State Human Rights Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the case and sought a report from the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab State Human Rights Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the case and sought a report from the authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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