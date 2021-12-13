Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSP's Satish Chandra Misra in Punjab on 3-day visit, to hold talks with Akali Dal brass
chandigarh news

BSP's Satish Chandra Misra in Punjab on 3-day visit, to hold talks with Akali Dal brass

The two parties have entered into an alliance for next year's assembly elections in Punjab.
BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra. (HT FIle photo)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra announced on Monday that he is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Punjab to hold meetings with leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), with which the party, headed by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, has entered into an alliance for next year’s assembly elections in the border state.

Also, according to news agency ANI, Misra will attend the SAD's 101st foundation day celebrations, which will take place on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

The Sukhbir Badal-headed Akali Dal and the BSP announced their alliance in June this year. Last September, the former severed its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in protest against the three contentious central agricultural laws.

Also Read | Akali Dal's Badal announces alliance with BSP for Punjab assembly elections

The party has ruled out a realignment with the BJP despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on November 19 that the legislations, which triggered year-long agitation among farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, were being rolled back.

Also Read | Farm laws repealed, but Sukhbir Badal rules out alliance with BJP

“One of the deputy CMs will be from the BSP,” Sukhbir Badal said recently, after announcing previously that if the coalition is victorious in Punjab, then a Scheduled Caste (SC) and a Hindu MLA will be sworn-in as deputy chief ministers.

Also Read | One deputy CM from BSP if SAD-BSP alliance comes to power: Badal

The Bahujan Samaj Party will field candidates in 20 out of 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab, where assembly elections are likely to take place early next year.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bahujan samaj party shiromani akali dal punjab
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP