Buddha Nullah cleaning project: Ludhiana MC chief directs officials to install interceptor lines before monsoons

To expedite works to clean the Buddha Nullah, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting of the monitoring committee constituted under the project at the MC’s Zone D office on Friday.

The problems being faced in installation of interceptor lines in Upkar Nagar and nearby areas, difficulty in identifying a location for installation of a pumping station near Gaughat Gurdwara and shifting of electricity lines were discussed.

The interceptor lines have to be installed at both sides of the drain to stop direct flow of sewer waste into the nullah.

Sabharwal stated that officials have been directed to complete the installation of the interceptor line before monsoon. Further, the senior town planner has been directed to identify the site for installation of the pumping station at the earliest. He stated that the officials have also been directed to chalk out a plan to reuse the treated water of sewer treatment plants (STP).

