Budget session: Congress, BJP spar as HP govt attacks Centre over ‘discrimination during disaster

On the final day of the discussion on the budget for financial year 2024-25 in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, tensions ran high as members of the ruling party and the Opposition sparred over various issues. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the assembly during the budget session in Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The ruling Congress alleged that the Centre had discriminated against Himachal, particularly during the natural calamity in July-August last year, while the Opposition members criticised the budget, claiming that it contained false promises and announcements.

The heated exchanges led to a tense atmosphere in the House, prompting speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to intervene multiple times to restore order and calm tempers. Despite efforts to moderate the discourse, the session remained charged with political animosity as both sides defended their positions on key issues.

Participating in the budget discussions, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said the Centre was continuously discriminating against Himachal.

“Not only Himachal, but all the non-BJP states are being discriminated against. Public representatives of Kerala and Karnataka had to raise their voice at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to get their rights,” he said and added that Himachal will also have to stage a sit-in protest in New Delhi for its rights.

He said that institutions like the planning and finance commissions used to act as a link between the Centre and the states, but the Centre has broken this connection by abolishing them.

BJP member Satpal Singh Satti that when Congress wins with these EVMs, It has no objection, but as soon as Congress faces a loss, it shifts the onus on the use of EVMs. He praised public works minister Vikramaditya Singh for attending the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhyam Uttar Pradesh.

Satti demanded the government simplify the rules for jobs given on compassionate grounds and accused the government of ignoring MLA funds in the budget. He demanded lump-sum payments of arrears to employees and pensioners.

MLA Hoshiyar Singh raised an objection to the government earning money from liquor and said that it is not good for Himachal. He also raised the issue of cryptocurrency and said that crores have been siphoned off from the innocent people of the state.

MLA Pawan Kajal highlighted the displacement of the people due to the proposed extension of Kangra Airport.

Chief parliamentary secretary Sunder Thakur accused the Centre of discriminating against Himachal at the time of the disaster and said no BJP MLA or MP from the state raised the issue of financial assistance with the Prime Minister.