Building committee suggests photo-pass system at gate 1 of PU’s Sector 14 campus

To ease traffic chaos, Panjab University’s building committee recently recommended introduction of a photo pass system at gate number 1 of the Sector 14 campus and suggested that all outsider vehicles be routed through this gate.

The committee had in its last meeting rejected the use of photo pass system at gates 2 and 3 and recommended that they be used only by vehicles with stickers issued by the varsity. It had observed that gate 2 is already congested and has residential areas on one side and a girls’ hostel on the other.

The panel’s recommendations are subject to the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) approval.

Over the years, PU had come up with solutions to ease traffic congestion and to make the campus vehicle free, but to no avail. Based on the syndicate’s decision in 2017, PU had imposed a ban on the use of four wheelers by newly admitted students from the 2017-18 academic session.

However, the ban has remained a non-starter, as the move was opposed by most students. The students also opposed the university’s recent move to enforce a ban on parking of four-wheelers inside and around hostels.

Extension block for health centre

The building committee also approved the proposal for construction of an extension block at the varsity’s health centre, where an ECG room and pharmacy will come up. It was stated at the meeting that the proposed extension block has already been accounted for in the master plan of the Sector 14 campus, which has been approved by the Chandigarh administration.

The panel also put forward a proposal for the extension of DUI and director research and development cell (RDC) offices.

Meanwhile, the extension building of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) was inaugurated on Sunday by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar and UILS director Rajinder Kaur.

