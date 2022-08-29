Building committee suggests photo-pass system at gate 1 of PU’s Sector 14 campus
To ease traffic chaos, Panjab University’s building committee recently recommended introduction of a photo pass system at gate number 1 of the Sector 14 campus and suggested that all outsider vehicles be routed through this gate
The committee had in its last meeting rejected the use of photo pass system at gates 2 and 3 and recommended that they be used only by vehicles with stickers issued by the varsity. It had observed that gate 2 is already congested and has residential areas on one side and a girls’ hostel on the other.
The panel’s recommendations are subject to the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) approval.
Over the years, PU had come up with solutions to ease traffic congestion and to make the campus vehicle free, but to no avail. Based on the syndicate’s decision in 2017, PU had imposed a ban on the use of four wheelers by newly admitted students from the 2017-18 academic session.
However, the ban has remained a non-starter, as the move was opposed by most students. The students also opposed the university’s recent move to enforce a ban on parking of four-wheelers inside and around hostels.
Extension block for health centre
The building committee also approved the proposal for construction of an extension block at the varsity’s health centre, where an ECG room and pharmacy will come up. It was stated at the meeting that the proposed extension block has already been accounted for in the master plan of the Sector 14 campus, which has been approved by the Chandigarh administration.
The panel also put forward a proposal for the extension of DUI and director research and development cell (RDC) offices.
Meanwhile, the extension building of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) was inaugurated on Sunday by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar and UILS director Rajinder Kaur.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
