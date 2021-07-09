Bulletproof car had helped gangster Naruana survive June 21 attack

It was a bulletproof vehicle that actually helped now slain gangster Kulveer Naruana survive an attempt on his life by another criminal Sandeep Bhalla, alias Bhalla Sekhu in Bathinda city on June 21.

At least 10 rounds were fired at Naruana’s vehicle, a Mahindra Bolero, on Ring Road in Bathinda that day. Out on bail, he was shot dead on Wednesday along with his accomplice by his close aide Mandeep Singh Manna at a Bathinda village.

Police officials said it is probably for the first time in recent years that a gangster was found using a fully bulletproof vehicle that may withstand bullets fired from an AK-47 rifle. Police are struggling to ascertain where did the gangster got the bulletproofing of the vehicle done.

The police said prima facie, Naruana’s murder was not an outcome of a gang war. They say Manna is likely to have killed Naruana in a fit of rage as their relations had soured. Officials said while several automobile manufacturers have bulletproof vehicle variants, vendors in Jalandhar and some other places upgrade any private vehicle into a bulletproof one.

There is no check on fabricating vehicles, they said. “It may pose a serious challenge to the police while handling criminals. There should be a strict protocol for those dealing, buying or fabricating bulletproof cars. Bulletproofing is not an accessory and not everyone needs such level of protection,” said an official.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk said they are trying to trace the vendor that bulletproofed the gangster’s car. “Naruana had a serious criminal past and his activities were under surveillance. Though he was facing several criminal cases in courts, his direct involvement in any organised crime surfaced in the last 2-3 years,” said the SSP.

Another police official said in the absence of adequate rules and regulations on the sale and purchase of bulletproof vehicles, even criminals have a free access to them. “When political dignitaries from different countries visit India, bulletproof cars are prepared for their protection. After the use, these cars are put on auction and it makes it easy for gangsters to have access to such vehicles,” he said.

Inter-gang attack claim under watch

A Facebook user on Thursday claimed that notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind Naruana’s murder. The FB page was created on the name of Mandeep Singh Manna, arrested for Naurana’s murder.

The timeline suggests that the page was created on Wednesday night and it had only one textual post and three photos.

SSP Virk said Manna is in custody amid tight security in hospital. “He will undergo surgery as he suffered a bullet injury in the thigh. We are verifying as who created the FB page and claims made on the platform,” he said.