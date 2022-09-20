Burglars decamp with phones worth 6L as 5 guards take ‘nap’ in Ludhiana

Six unidentified burglars targeted a mobile showroom on Sat Paul Mittal Road, also known as the Malhar road, and decamped with 26 smartphones worth ₹6 lakh during the week hours of Monday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, the mobile store did not have a shutter and all five security guards deputed were found asleep at the time of the incident. Police, meanwhile, suspect the involvement of store employees in the theft.

The incident was captured in the CCTVs installed at the store. The burglars executed the theft in around half an hour’s time.

The matter came to light in the morning after the security guards woke up from their sleep only to find store ransacked. They then informed the owner Mridul Raj Walia of Chandigarh.

On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Inspector Jasbir Singh, station head officer at the Division number 5 police station , said the owner had not put up a shutter and the store only had a glass door guarded by five security guards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CCTVs footage shows the burglars entered the store at 5 am when all five security guards were sleeping.

The SHO added that the police had a meeting with all store owners on Malhar road and asked them to make security arrangements ahead of the festive season.

“It is suspected that the burglars were familiar with the store. The accused were aware that the mobiles are kept in an almirah. After frisking the cash drawer the burglars broke open the almirah using a screwdriver. They threw the boxes in the store after stealing the mobile phones,” the SHO said.

He added that a case has been registered against unidentified accused. Police are questioning the security guards and suspect their involvement in the crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}