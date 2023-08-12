14 injured in bus accident after road cave-in on Mandi-Shimla highway

Four passengers were critically hurt and 10 received minor injuries as the bus they were travelling in rolled down about 25-ft off the road, after a portion of the Mandi-Shimla highway caved in at Kangu in Sundernagar subdivision of Mandi district. The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla, said Mandi superintendent of police Soumya Sambasivan.

The bus which fell off the road inSundernagar subdivision of Mandi following a cave-in on the Mandi-Shimla highway. (HT Photo)

She said emergency teams took the injured to the Sundernagar Hospital.

A total of 252 people have died in the state since the onset of monsoon this season, of which 107 have died in road accidents.