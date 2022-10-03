Bus conductor found dead: Alleging police inaction, protesters block Ludhiana-Chandigarh road for six hours

After the relatives of a bus conductor, who had gone missing on September 26, learnt of the recovery of his dead body through social media on Sunday, they staged police inaction and blocked the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road in Samrala for at least six hours.

The victim’s father, Baljinder Singh of Rajewal village, said, “My son, Yadwinder Singh, 21, worked as a bus conductor for a private bus company. On September 26, he left home for work, but did not return, following which they registered a police complaint, and also tried looking for him on their own, but to no avail. On Sunday, we learnt that our son’s body had been found through social media.”

He alleged that the police did not search for his son. “We suspected a few people, including a woman, but the police did not question them. Had they done so, perhaps they could have saved my son,” he said.

Meanwhile, commuters remained a harried lot as the residents of Rajewal village did not allow any commuters to cross. The agitation, which started at around 12.30 pm was lifted around 6.30 pm after the police managed to pacify the protesters.

Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh said, “We initiated a search for the victim after the family had filed a missing complaint on September 26. We have asked family members of the deceased to record their statements for further action.”