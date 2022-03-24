Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bus crashes into pillar in Ludhiana, two passengers hurt
chandigarh news

Bus crashes into pillar in Ludhiana, two passengers hurt

Two passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in crashed into the pillar of an under construction elevated road on Ferozepur Road
The private bus, which was ferrying 30 passengers, was headed towards Aarti Chowk in Ludhiana when the driver lost control over the vehicle. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 02:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in crashed into the pillar of an under construction elevated road on Ferozepur Road on Wednesday.

The private bus, which was ferrying 30 passengers, was headed towards Aarti Chowk in Ludhiana when the driver lost control over the vehicle. Before crashing into the pillar, the bus also hit two cars that were parked along the roadside.

The driver said the accident took place as the bus’ brakes had failed. While two bus passengers suffered minor injuries, no one else, including those in cars, was hurt.

