Bus drivers of 2 pvt schools in Ludhiana challaned for violating safety norms

A joint team of the district child protection unit and local police, education and transport departments on Wednesday challaned bus drivers of two private schools in Shastri Nagar for violation of provisions under the Safe School Transport Policy.

The checks were conducted at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School and RS Model Senior Secondary School, both in Shastri Nagar.

District education officer Jaswinder Kaur, said, “Lives of students are precious and it is our duty to initiate such drives. We will continue them in future.”

The team which conducted the checking comprised Ravinder Singh from the transport department; Harminder Singh Raumi from the education department; Sandeep Singh from the district child protection unit and sub-inspector Virender Pal Singh.