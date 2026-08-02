Buyer, seller meet held to promote Ladakh pashmina in Srinagar

The cooperatives department of Ladakh UT, in collaboration with the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Cooperative Society Ltd. and J&K Bank, organized a buyer–seller meet at Srinagar on Friday, said officials. The programme aimed to establish direct interaction between Ladakh Pashmina herders and leading buyers, exporters, traders and business organizations, ensuring better price realization for the actual Pashmina herders, eliminating unnecessary intermediaries, and strengthening sustainable market linkages through the cooperative movement.

The cooperatives department of Ladakh UT, in collaboration with the All Changthang Pashmina Growers Cooperative Society Ltd. and J&K Bank, organized a buyer–seller meet at Srinagar on Friday. (ANI File/ Representational image)

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The programme was attended by Nitish Rajora , deputy commissioner, Changthang. Rajora highlighted the unique geographical landscape of Changthang, which is home to nearly 1.84 lakh Changra goats.

Among those present were Thinles, secretary, All Changthang Pashmina Growers Cooperative Society Ltd.; representatives of J&K Bank, the Cooperatives Department, the District Administration, Changthang; besides members of cooperative societies, artisans, weavers, and media representatives.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 100 buyers, exporters, traders, entrepreneurs, and representatives of leading business organizations from Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country. The meet provided a valuable platform for direct business interaction between Pashmina growers and prospective buyers, enabling discussions on quality, pricing, long-term procurement, and market requirements.

Rajora highlighted the global recognition of Ladakh Pashmina for its exceptional quality and emphasized that cooperative societies play a vital role in empowering nomadic herders by improving market access, ensuring fair remuneration, and preserving the authenticity of Ladakh Pashmina. He reiterated the commitment of the UT administration towards strengthening the cooperative movement and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for Pashmina-growing communities.

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{{^usCountry}} It was informed during the meet that a dedicated digital platform/mobile application for Pashmina growers, artisans, and cooperative members will be developed in the coming days. The proposed platform is expected to strengthen the cooperative ecosystem by facilitating digital payments, improving access to government schemes, providing market information, and creating direct linkages between producers and buyers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was informed during the meet that a dedicated digital platform/mobile application for Pashmina growers, artisans, and cooperative members will be developed in the coming days. The proposed platform is expected to strengthen the cooperative ecosystem by facilitating digital payments, improving access to government schemes, providing market information, and creating direct linkages between producers and buyers. {{/usCountry}}

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An interactive open session followed, during which buyers, exporters, industry representatives, and cooperative members exchanged views on quality assurance, branding, GI certification, value addition, digital marketing, and expanding domestic as well as international market opportunities for Ladakh Pashmina.