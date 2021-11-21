Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / By praising Imran Khan, Navjot Sidhu has insulted our soldiers yet again: Sukhbir
chandigarh news

By praising Imran Khan, Navjot Sidhu has insulted our soldiers yet again: Sukhbir

SAD president Sukhbir Badal said it was shocking that Navjot Sidhu’s referring to Imran Khan as elder brother was an insult to the Indian soldiers
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was demoralising the morale of soldiers by praising Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was repeatedly insulting and demoralising the country’s soldiers by eulogising Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan whose country was responsible for stirring up unrest and dropping drugs in Punjab. Sukhbir was reacting to Sidhu’s ‘bada bhai’ (elder brother) reference to Imran at Kartarpur on Saturday.

In a statement, the SAD president said it was shocking that Sidhu continued to refer to Imran Khan, who had been propped up by the Pakistan military establishment and was a puppet of the ISI, as an elder brother. “This is not the first time that Sidhu has cosied up to the ISI. Earlier also, during his maiden visit to Pakistan, he embraced General Qamar Javed Bajwa despite knowing that the latter was engaged in a proxy war with India in Kashmir which has led to the martyrdom of hundreds of soldiers,” said Sukhbir.

He said Sidhu again has gone out of the way to praise Imran Khan whose government is actively engaged in stirring up unrest in Punjab. “This is most condemnable. Sidhu should desist from such activities which can only harm Punjab and become a threat to the peace and communal harmony in the state,” Sukhbir said.

RELATED STORIES

Sukhbir also urged the Gandhi family to explain Sidhu’s actions. “They (Gandhis) should explain whether Sidhu’s utterances are of his own accord or whether he speaks for the Gandhi family,” he said, adding that his party would stand as a bulwark against any such nefarious conspiracies to spoil the peace in Punjab. “We will not let outside elements create trouble in the state at any cost and appeal to Punjabis to snub the anti-national forces,” he said.

The SAD president also asked Congress party to apologise to the soldiers from Punjab who were guarding the frontier against Pakistan as well as Punjabis who were bearing the brunt of ISI’s policy to push drugs into the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP