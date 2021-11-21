By praising Imran Khan, Navjot Sidhu has insulted our soldiers yet again: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was repeatedly insulting and demoralising the country’s soldiers by eulogising Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan whose country was responsible for stirring up unrest and dropping drugs in Punjab. Sukhbir was reacting to Sidhu’s ‘bada bhai’ (elder brother) reference to Imran at Kartarpur on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, the SAD president said it was shocking that Sidhu continued to refer to Imran Khan, who had been propped up by the Pakistan military establishment and was a puppet of the ISI, as an elder brother. “This is not the first time that Sidhu has cosied up to the ISI. Earlier also, during his maiden visit to Pakistan, he embraced General Qamar Javed Bajwa despite knowing that the latter was engaged in a proxy war with India in Kashmir which has led to the martyrdom of hundreds of soldiers,” said Sukhbir.

He said Sidhu again has gone out of the way to praise Imran Khan whose government is actively engaged in stirring up unrest in Punjab. “This is most condemnable. Sidhu should desist from such activities which can only harm Punjab and become a threat to the peace and communal harmony in the state,” Sukhbir said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukhbir also urged the Gandhi family to explain Sidhu’s actions. “They (Gandhis) should explain whether Sidhu’s utterances are of his own accord or whether he speaks for the Gandhi family,” he said, adding that his party would stand as a bulwark against any such nefarious conspiracies to spoil the peace in Punjab. “We will not let outside elements create trouble in the state at any cost and appeal to Punjabis to snub the anti-national forces,” he said.

The SAD president also asked Congress party to apologise to the soldiers from Punjab who were guarding the frontier against Pakistan as well as Punjabis who were bearing the brunt of ISI’s policy to push drugs into the state.