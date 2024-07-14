Bypoll win: People have rejected politics of horse-trading: Himachal CM Sukhu

A day after winning two of three assembly seats where byelections were held in Himachal Pradesh (HP), chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the people have rejected the politics of horse-trading and a conspiracy to topple the elected government. Himachal Pradesh (HP), chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who laid the foundation stone of a new tourism complex at Auhar in Bilaspur district to be constructed at a cost of ₹ 33.7 crore, accused the BJP of conspiring to topple the elected government, with leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur repeatedly claiming the formation of two governments at Centre and state. (HT Photo)

Sukhu, who laid the foundation stone of a new tourism complex at Auhar in Bilaspur district to be constructed at a cost of ₹33.7 crore, accused the BJP of conspiring to topple the elected government, with leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur repeatedly claiming the formation of two governments at Centre and state.

While talking to the media, the chief minister expressed gratitude to the people of Himachal for reposing faith in the policies and programmes of the Congress government during assembly bypolls and increasing the number of Congress seats in the assembly to 40 once again.

Sukhu asked the leader of the Opposition and other BJP leaders to learn the lesson from this mandate and adopt a constructive role in the Opposition.

About the tourism complex, Sukhu said that the new complex will epitomize luxury and cater to tourists with its state-of-the-art facilities. He directed the integration of the tourist complex with water sports activities at Gobind Sagar Lake to attract more tourists to the area.

“The second phase of the complex will be constructed on the opposite side of the road, with both blocks interconnected. This phase will feature an amusement park for children, a food court and other essential amenities and the entire project will cost ₹150 crore”, said the CM.

He said that the state government was committed to improving the infrastructure and providing world-class facilities for tourists so that they did not face any inconvenience during their stay.