Bystanders nab two snatchers after bike skids in Zirakpur

Two snatchers were caught by bystanders after their motorcycle crashed while fleeing after snatching a gold chain from a woman near Sunrise Market, behind Golden Enclave, Zirakpur, on thursday evening.

Police officials have seized a gold chain they snatched from a woman.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place around 6.15pm when 48-year-old Nirmal Rani, a local resident, was buying vegetables. According to police, one of the men approached her from behind, snatched her 1.5-tola gold chain and ran towards his accomplice, who was waiting on a motorcycle.

Rani raised an alarm, following which people nearby chased the duo. The suspects rode towards VIP Road but lost control of their Yamaha FZ motorcycle (PB02BP3422) near Amcare Hospital and fell on the road. Bystanders caught both men and recovered the stolen chain from them, police said.

A PCR patrol team reached the spot and took the two suspects into custody. Police identified them as Gursewak Singh, a resident of Gandiwind in Tarn Taran, and Akashdeep Singh of Wala Chak in Amritsar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The PCR team also handed over the motorcycle and recovered jewellery to Zirakpur police. Police registered a case under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PCR team also handed over the motorcycle and recovered jewellery to Zirakpur police. Police registered a case under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police took the chain and motorcycle into possession and were checking the suspects’ movements and possible involvement in other snatching cases in the area earlier too.