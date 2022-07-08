Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cab washed away in flash flood: Girl’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Dhanas
chandigarh news

Cab washed away in flash flood: Girl’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Dhanas

The cab was swept away on Wednesday when its driver attempted to cross the causeway of a swollen Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Nayagaon’s Tanda Village
Pooja, one of the cab passengers, whose body was recovered from the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 03:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after three people went missing after a cab, shuttling two passengers, was swept away in a flash flood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet in Tanda village, near Nayagaon, the body of one of the passengers was fished out from the rivulet near Dhanas on Thursday morning.

Police were called in after a girl’s body was found next to a tree on the banks of the rivulet, 5 km away from the causeway in Tanda where the cab was swept away while the driver, Gaurav, was trying to cross it. She was identified as Pooja, one of the cab passengers. The other passenger accompanying her and the cab driver remain missing.

The car, a Maruti S-Presso, was recovered around 3 km away from Tanda village on Wednesday itself.

Police said Pooja’s body had been moved to the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 and they had informed their counterparts in Mohali about it.

