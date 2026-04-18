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Cabinet approves hiring of retired faculty as professors in new medical colleges

The decision will address the issue of acute shortage of teaching staff across various clinical and non-clinical specialities in the newly established medical colleges--Nahan, Chamba, Hamirpur, and Nerchowk

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Friday gave its nod to engage retired faculty members as professors in new medical colleges.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister during the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Friday. (File)

The decision will address the issue of acute shortage of teaching staff across various clinical and non-clinical specialities in the newly established medical colleges--Nahan, Chamba, Hamirpur, and Nerchowk.

The proposal was submitted by the medical education department. The professors will receive 2.5 lakh per month along with an incentive of 50,000. Approval was also granted to provide an honorarium of 3 lakh to radiology professors in these colleges.

1,550 vacant posts cleared

The cabinet, in its meeting held in Shimla, decided to create and fill 1,000 police constable posts and 500 assistant forest guard posts, with a 50% quota for Van Mitras.

It was also decided to engage eight naib tehsildar, 20 kanungo and 44 patwaris from retired officers and officials of revenue department on fixed remunerations for the forest department, along with engaging 10 legal consultants in 10 territorial circles of the department.

While sharing details of the decisions, Himachal Pradesh industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan clarified that no discussion was held on the issue of panchayat polls.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Cabinet approves hiring of retired faculty as professors in new medical colleges
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Cabinet approves hiring of retired faculty as professors in new medical colleges
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