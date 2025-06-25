Cabinet berth for Arora soon: Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday stated that newly elected Ludhiana West MLA Sanjeev Arora would be inducted into the state cabinet very soon. The AAP government had carried out its last cabinet rejig in September last year when it inducted five new ministers after dropping four existing ministers. (HT Photo)

“During the election campaign, we promised to make him a minister. The cabinet will be expanded in the next two to four days,” Mann told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh after meeting governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Earlier, Mann led a grand roadshow in Ludhiana to express gratitude to the electorate for AAP’s stellar victory in the bypoll. Addressing the crowd, the chief minister said the people have shown their trust in AAP by electing Sanjeev Arora with a larger margin than before. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retained the Ludhiana West seat with its candidate Sanjeev Arora registering a victory against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by a margin of 10,637 votes.

Arora secured 35,179 votes while Ashu got 24,542 votes. BJP’s Jiwan Gupta polled 20,323 votes while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Parupkar Singh Ghuman received 8,203 votes. Ghuman lost his security deposit. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. The result was announced on Monday.

AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state unit chief Aman Arora, along with other leaders, took part in the roadshow. Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Mann said, “Those who claimed they could achieve anything, realised by 2 pm yesterday that their overconfidence was misplaced. “Congress, a party formed in 1885, and Akali Dal, formed in 1920, have been reduced to irrelevance. Akali Dal’s candidate forfeited his deposit with just 8,000 votes, reflecting the people’s rejection of their arrogance,” said Mann. Mann attributed the victory to the hard work of party workers.

“This victory is not ours alone; it is due to the efforts of every party worker who went door-to-door to connect with the people. The public recognises sincerity and hard work. We don’t aim to make Punjab another California or London; our goal is to revive Punjab’s glory and make it ‘Rangla’ (glorious) Punjab again,” said Mann.

Sisodia congratulated the people of Ludhiana West, Arora, and party workers. “The bypoll victory is a moment of pride for AAP and a testament to the faith people have in honest politics. Ludhiana West didn’t just elect Arora but also reaffirmed the commitment to Kejriwal’s vision of transparent governance, free from the arrogance and hooliganism of traditional politics. This win is a victory for the mission to bring integrity back into politics,” he said.

“In 2022, an AAP wave swept Punjab. Yesterday’s victory came like a storm, and we are now preparing for a rocket-speed transformation in Punjab by 2027. Toofan ki tayyari karo, 2027 mein toofan aayega,” said Sisodia.

Arora, who won the bypoll, said: “This victory belongs to you, the people of Ludhiana West. I thank AAP for their trust and support, and my Ludhiana family for their love and confidence. In the last 100 days, I have focused on respecting and listening to the people.

Asked if there will be changes in the cabinet or change in portfolios, the CM said there is no such a thing. At present, there are 16 ministers in the cabinet, including the chief minister. The Punjab cabinet can have up to 18 ministers. The AAP government had carried out its last cabinet rejig in September last year when it inducted five new ministers after dropping four existing ministers.

Mann seeks place for AAP’s office in Chandigarh

Mann also said that he did not meet the governor regarding the cabinet expansion, but to make a request to him for allotment of a plot of land to the AAP in Chandigarh for setting up a party office. “AAP is a national party with MLAs in Goa and Gujarat as well, but it does not have an office in Chandigarh. We fulfil all the conditions for the allotment of space for office,” said the chief minister who handed over a request letter to the governor in this regard.

The AAP leader said the Congress, SAD and the BJP have their offices in Chandigarh. “We should also be allotted land in Chandigarh, which is the capital of Punjab. The governor assured us that the request will be considered in accordance with the rules and regulations,” the CM added.

With inputs from HTC Chandigarh