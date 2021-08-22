Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cabinet minister’s son-in-law assaulted in Ludhiana

As per preliminary investigation, Amit Batra, son-in-law of cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora was driving home when he was waylaid by four unidentified men.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Amit Batra was assaulted and robbed of cash and valuables. (HT File)

Amit Batra, son-in-law of cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora, was allegedly assaulted by four men near Eldeco Estate, Hussainpura village, on Friday night.

ADCP -I Pragya Jain said that they are investigating the incident and as the victim has suffered injuries, he has not recorded his statement yet. “It is not yet clear what exactly happened,” said Jain.

As per preliminary investigation, Batra was driving home when he was waylaid by four unidentified men.

He was then assaulted and robbed of cash and valuables, stated a family member.

Amit was soon rushed to the hospital. High alert has been sounded in the area and CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being checked.

