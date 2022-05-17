Cadre war: Give security charge back to SSP Manisha Chaudhary, Haryana tells Chandigarh admn

UT administration’s decision to take away the charge of senior superintendent of police (SSP, Security) from city’s first woman SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary has not gone down well with the Haryana government that has termed it “dilution of powers” of Haryana officers.

Chaudhary had become Chandigarh’s first woman SSP (Traffic and Security) in November 2020 after the Union ministry of home affairs approved her appointment to the post on inter-cadre deputation from Haryana to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) for three years.

However, in the reshuffle of IPS officers posted in the city on May 9, the charge of SSP (Security) was taken from Chaudhary and given to DANIPS-cadre officer Manoj Kumar Meena. Chaudhary was given the charge of SSP (Traffic and Intelligence).

Viewing this as “dilution of powers”, the Haryana home secretary has shot off a letter to the Chandigarh home secretary, seeking reversal or medication of the order to restore the charge of SSP (Security) to Chaudhary, a 2011-batch IPS officer.

Traditionally, the post of SSP (Traffic and Security) in Chandigarh has always been held by an officer on deputation from Haryana.

The letter said Chaudhary’s appointment in November 2020 entailed inter-cadre deputation after required approval of Appointments Committee of Cabinet under the Prime Minister.

A senior officer in the Haryana government said, “If the administration was dissatisfied with the working of the officer, they could have sought her repatriation, but could not have taken the decision to take away the charge of SSP (Security).”

Sources said the Haryana DGP had also spoken to his Chandigarh counterpart on this matter.

Meanwhile, UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “These are routine changes made for better distribution of work and are made entirely on availability of officers.”

