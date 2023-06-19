Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh cafe owner ‘thrashed’ for stopping man from relieving in open

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 19, 2023 01:12 AM IST

The victim, Vikas Rana, who runs Chaa Nagani cafe in Sector 7-C, Chandigarh, suffered multiple blows from the assailant who, according to him, covered his face with a cloth and repeatedly punched his face near outside a beatbox of Sector 7/26

A cafe owner in Sector 7 was assaulted inside a fenced area outside a beatbox of Sector 7/26 by a Sector 26 resident after he stopped the latter from urinating near his shop on Sunday evening.

The victim, Vikas Rana, who runs Chaa Nagani cafe in Sector 7-C, suffered multiple blows from the assailant who, according to him, covered his face with a cloth and repeatedly punched his face near the beatbox.

The victim claimed that the accused, identified as Ajay, also attacked him with beer bottles. No one was inside the beatbox at the time of the assault, the victim said.

After Vikas started bleeding, a passerby informed the police control room, following which police took the victim and the accused to GMSH-16 for medical.

Sub-inspector Mohinder Singh said appropriate action would be taken according to the complaint. “Since the victim was in pain, he will lodge his complaint on Monday following which we will take appropriate legal action against the accused.”

